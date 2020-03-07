Sunnyvale

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Sunnyvale Shooting

By Bay City News

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting late Saturday afternoon in Sunnyvale, and a suspect has been arrested in San Jose, police said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety was called at 4:25 p.m. Saturday about the shooting, at Homestead Road at Linnet Lane, just west of North Wolfe Road. Officers arrived to find a man dead in a car, and a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officers said.

A suspect was quickly identified, and was taken into custody in San Jose by San Jose Police Department officers shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said it appears the suspect did not know the victims. No other suspects are being sought, police said.

Neither the victims nor the suspect were identified Saturday; police said more information will be released on Monday.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detective Ben Holt at (408) 730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov

