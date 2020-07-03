VTA

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Vehicle Collides With VTA Bus in San Jose

By Mandela Linder

vta-06
NBC Bay Area

One man is dead and three others hospitalized after a vehicle rear-ended a VTA bus in San Jose late Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m. a VTA bus was pulling up to a bus stop in the westbound lanes of West San Carlos Street when a black Mitsubishi rear-ended it, according to preliminary findings by police.

The 40-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the Mitsubishi, both men in their 30s, were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There were two passengers on the bus who were uninjured, according to police.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Troy Simmons at (408) 277-4654.

