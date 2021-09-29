San Jose

1 Dead, 3 Injured in San Jose Car Crash

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

San Jose police responded to the scene of a traffic collision that killed one person and sent three others to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a 10:10 p.m. report Tuesday of a collision between two vehicles in the area of Gurdwara Avenue and Carrera Court in East San Jose, according to an 11:01 p.m. tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were seriously injured. The collision marks the city's 46th fatal collision and 47th victim in 2021.

Police said traffic will be impacted in the area during the investigation and that more information is forthcoming.

This article tagged under:

San Josecar crashfatal crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us