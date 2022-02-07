1 Dead Following 3-Alarm House Fire in San Jose: Official

One person is dead following a three-alarm fire at a home in San Jose Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at a home near Fruitvale and Leigh avenues, just a few blocks away from San Jose City College, fire officials said. Responding crew were hindered by debris inside and around the home.

San Jose fire officials told NBC Bay Area one person died while no firefighters were injured.

"We arrived in two minutes we were able to confine it to the home and protect the nearby homes and neighbors," Capt. Cesar Martinez said.

The victim's identity was not released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.