Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Clara

All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara reopened nearly four hours after a fatal wrong-way crash on Sunday morning.

The collision was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Montague Expressway. Three lanes blocked following the wreck were cleared about 8:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The crash was triggered when a Toyota Corolla headed north in southbound lanes collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, the CHP said. The Camry was then hit by another car, a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Corolla, the car that was headed the wrong way, died in the crash, the CHP said. The driver's name has not been released.

Three people in the other cars were hospitalized, the CHP said.