1 dead after vehicle veers off Mount Hamilton Road near San Jose

A San Jose man was killed Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left Mount Hamilton Road and crashed down an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol said they responded at 1:26 p.m. to a report of a crash off Highway 130, on a narrow, winding section of the road near the Mount Hamilton summit. Witnesses said the Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound, west of Twin Gates trailhead at about 30 mph.

For an unknown reason, the Honda didn't navigate a curve, left the roadway, and plunged about 400 feet down an embankment before hitting a tree.

Fire and medical personnel pronounced the driver, a 58-year-old man from San Jose, dead at the scene. Mount Hamilton Road was closed for about four hours as the vehicle was recovered.

Investigators determined drugs or alcohol didn't factor into the crash.