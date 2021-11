Four men tried to steal merchandise from the Macy’s Women’s Store in Valley Fair Tuesday night, San Jose police said.

Officers caught two of them as they tried to run away. The suspects will be booked for burglary and grand theft - both felonies.

They took about $2,000 worth of items.

This seems to be the same pattern as the recent rash of thefts across the Bay Area.

Police said security will be extra tight at the mall and around the city.