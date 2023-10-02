San Jose

2 children drown in pool at San Jose home, police say

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two children drowned and a third was rescued in a pool at a home in South San Jose, police said.

At 9:05 a.m., officers responded to assist the fire crews with a report of juveniles falling into a pool in the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the city's Almaden neighborhood, police said.

Three of the children were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, and two were pronounced dead at the hospitals, police said.

The third child's status was later updated to non-life threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
