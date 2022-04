Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision in San Jose.

The crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court. Two pedestrians were struck in the collision. Both pedestrians were transported to a hospital were they pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, both victims were women.

Police are working to get a description of the vehicle involved.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Units are currently at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving two pedestrians.



Ocala Av and Oakton Ct.



The vehicle fled the scene and we are awaiting a description.



Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced deceased.



TOC 6:26 PM pic.twitter.com/hZAyt5IZcd — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 8, 2022