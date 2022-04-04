2 French Bulldogs Taken at Brazen Home Invasion in Santa Clara

Two French bulldogs were taken at gunpoint during a brazen home invasion in the South Bay Monday.

Santa Clara police said it appears the suspects may have specifically come for the dogs, because they left electronics and other valuables behind.

Misael Rodriguez said that around 1 a.m., he went to investigate a commotion at his front door.

“Soon as I open the door, I see four men with handguns pointed at my face. I turned around and ran upstairs and they chased me,” he said.

Rodriguez said that once upstairs, he warned his mother about the intruders, locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.

He said that's when the suspects stole his two French bulldogs -- Zoie and Dior.

“My dogs mean everything to me," said Rodriguez.

Santa Clara police confirmed they’re investigating.

“We responded to the 2700 block of Newhall Street to a home invasion robbery. Four suspects all armed with handguns,” said Tyson Shearer of the Santa Clara Police Department.

Police said it’s not the first time French bulldogs have been a target in Santa Clara.

“Back in November of 2021, we had a French bulldog stolen at a local shopping center at Scott and El Camino,” said Tyson.

Police said that in that case, the suspect also had a gun.

Rodriguez considers his dogs part of his family and is trying to get the word out on social media and with flyers.

He said he spent $30,0000 on the two purebred show dogs and believes that may be the reason the thieves stole them.

While he’s relieved he and his mom are not hurt, he is deeply worried about the pets he calls the “lilac sisters.”

“I just hope my dogs come back safe,” said Rodriguez.

The Santa Clara resident said he is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that can help him get his dogs back.