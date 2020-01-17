4 Arrested in San Jose Sex Trafficking Investigation

Four people were arrested on sex trafficking charges in San Jose Wednesday after police served search warrants at two locations that were suspected to be brothels, police said.

Six human trafficking survivors between the ages of 24 and 54 were discovered and connected with victim advocates.

The San Jose Police Department’s Human Trafficking Task Force served the warrants at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of King Road and the 5000 block of Leaf Road, according to officials.

The suspects were identified by police as Monica “Amy” Dien Tien Ho, 47, of San Jose; Richard Yoo, 40, of San Jose; Kimberly Nguyen, 68, of Las Vegas and Thu Thi Nguyen, 57, of San Jose.

Dien Tien Ho was believed to be the “madam,” according to police, and both Nguyens are believed have managed the brothels. The four suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges including pimping, human trafficking and pandering.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact San Jose Police Detective Gurbaksh Sohal or Detective Ana Perez at (408) 277-4102 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or by visiting https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=504.