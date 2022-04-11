Alum Rock School District Considers Repurposing Elementary School

Hundreds of students may be on the move next fall in San Jose's Alum Rock School District.

School board members must make a decision this week on whether to turn Cesar Chavez Elementary School into a school for preschoolers and kindergartners.

If members agree to move forward, students would have to relocate.

The situation stems from declining enrollment, board members say and explain the school is about two thirds empty.

By changing the school to an early learning center and partially privatizing it, the district would save about $1 million.

The vote is expected to be made Thursday.