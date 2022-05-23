Amid a String of Misconduct Allegations Within SJPD, the Mayor is Calling for Change

Amid a string of misconduct allegations within the San Jose Police Department, the mayor is calling for change.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will host a press conference Monday to advocate for changes concerning city employees being criminally investigated by the police department.

Liccardo is advocating for the Independent Police Auditor, City Manager and City Auditor to work in coordination to review misconduct and response to it, as well as recommendations for changes to policies.

Over the last month the San Jose Police Department has been involved in several misconduct situations such as an officer on leave for allegedly exchanging a meth pipe for information and another officer arrested and charged with indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating in a home where he had responded for a call of a domestic disturbance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.