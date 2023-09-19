Former Stanford, Colts star Andrew Luck coaching at Palo Alto High School

Former Stanford University and Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Andrew Luck is back on the gridiron.

Luck is spending part of his days now coaching football at Palo Alto High School.

Luck first made a splash while quarterbacking the Cardinal at nearby Stanford. He was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy twice before being drafted into the NFL by the Colts in 2012.

Luck was in the league for seven seasons before abruptly retiring in 2019. At the time, he said the injuries of the game were taking a toll on his life.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to David DeGeronimo, head football coach at Palo Alto High School, about Luck’s new coaching gig. Watch the interview in the video player above.