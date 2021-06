San Jose Police Department officers responded to two different shootings early Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 12:04 a.m. in the 300 block of S. First Street where three people were found injured; two men and one woman.

The second shooting happened at 2:46 a.m. near the intersection of Post and Market streets.

Police said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were provided about either shooting.