BART extension into South Bay receives final $375M in regional funding

By Stephen Ellison and Bob Redell

BART's extension into the South Bay received a significant funding boost this week.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to allocate $375 million to Valley Transportation Authority's Phase II of the project, which includes 5 miles of an underground tunnel and four additional stations, stretching the system into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara.

The allocation is regional funding provided by the state’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, according to the VTA.

VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot said in a statement the latest funding "provides great momentum as we pursue the final segment of federal funding needed to bring BART through Silicon Valley."

This week's allocation is the last of the remaining funds in the local, regional and state contribution to the $12.2 billion project. The VTA is seeking the remaining funds from the federal government, about $6 billion that it anticipates will be committed in late 2024.

"Connecting the Bay via regional rail is one of the most strategic investments we can make for future generations," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. "It’s foundational for maintaining our economic competitiveness and achieving our ambitious climate goals. Now it’s time we stopped talking and started tunneling."

The federal government has authorized the VTA to advance design on the project. Preconstruction activities are planned to start in early 2024 with major construction beginning in 2025, the VTA said.

For more about the Phase II extension, visit the VTA website.

