Bay Area ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Turns 100, Gets Parade for Birthday

The San Jose community visited Mary Fierros' neighborhood with parades to say thanks and celebrate the milestone.

By Damian Trujillo

An original Rosie the Riveter in the Bay Area marked an incredible milestone by turning 100 years old.

Mary Fierros, known as Tia Mary, was surprised by dozens who gathered outside her San Jose home Monday to celebrate her birthday and honor the woman who served her country during World War II.

"She's truly an amazing treasure," said Susie Castaneda, Fierros' niece. "To all of us she's Aunt Mary. She's Tia Mary. We love her so dearly."

When Fierros' husband went off to fight during World War II, she went to work in her San Jose home and became a Rosie the Riveter, attaching the wings of a top secret airplane bomber.

Two separate parades came to Fierros' neighborhood to thank her and celebrate the milestone.

"I can't believe it," Fierros said. "I wasn't expecting anything like this."

Fierros is also the aunt of San Jose comedian Anjelah Johnson.

