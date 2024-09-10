San Jose

Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle near I-680 on-ramp in San Jose

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle near a ramp to northbound Interstate 680 in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 11:40 a.m. near the Capitol Expressway on-ramp to northbound Highway 680.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, while the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the collision, CHP officials said.

The name of the bicyclist who died was not immediately available.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
