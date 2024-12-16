Body found near Gilroy where person went missing early December

A person's body was found in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County near Gilroy on Sunday, near where a missing man was last seen earlier this month.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on X on Sunday that it is investigating whether the body is that of Gabriel Laradelara, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 5, four days after he was last seen near Monterey Road and Rucker Avenue.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office is working to identify the person, while the Sheriff's Office is investigating how they died, the Sheriff's Office said.

Laradelara was last seen on Dec. 1 driving a 2003 black Infinity FX45 in the area, which is just north of Gilroy. The vehicle was later found abandoned on the side of the road, according to a Sheriff's Office press release reporting him missing and asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information on Laradelara is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500, or the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org.