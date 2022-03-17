Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations at Fremont High in Sunnyvale: Police

Police are investigating a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of students and staff at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale Thursday.
The Fremont Union High School District sent a note to parents saying that around 11:20 a.m., staff received a call from someone threatening the safety of the campus.
All students and staff were evacuated and "are safe at this time," the district said.
Authorities remain on campus ensuring it is safe for all students and staff.
No additional information was immediately available.