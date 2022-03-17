Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations at Fremont High in Sunnyvale: Police

Police are investigating a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of students and staff at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale Thursday.

The Fremont Union High School District sent a note to parents saying that around 11:20 a.m., staff received a call from someone threatening the safety of the campus.

All students and staff were evacuated and "are safe at this time," the district said.

Authorities remain on campus ensuring it is safe for all students and staff.

Officers are currently at Fremont High School in response to a bomb threat. Students and staff have been evacuated and officers are currently searching the building. We will provide updates when they become available. pic.twitter.com/fNkToXEJWK — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) March 17, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.