Congressional District 16 debate: Liccardo vs. Low, how to watch, what to know

The race for California's 16th Congressional District features former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and State Assemblymember Evan Low.

Both Liccardo and Low will participate in a debate hosted by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and KQED. Here is what to know about the debate and how to watch.

When is California's 16th Congressional District debate?

The one-hour debate will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Who will be moderating the debate?

NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai, Telemundo 48 anchor Dayanna Monroy, and KQED politics and government correspondent Guy Marzorati will moderate the Congressional District 16 debate.

How to watch the debate

The debate will be presented commercial-free in English on NBC Bay Area and broadcast live on KQED 88.5 FM. A Spanish translation will air on Telemundo 48 at 11 a.m. the following day, Thursday, Oct. 3.

A livestream of the debate will also be available on this page, so be sure to bookmark it and check back and refresh the page on debate night to watch. The stream will also be available on NBC Bay Area's YouTube page, Telemundo 48's website and KQED Live's YouTube channel.

NBC Bay Area News, the stations' free 24/7 streaming service, available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, and Google TV, will also stream the debate live.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What channel is NBC Bay Area on?

NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11.

Why is California's 16th Congressional District seat open?

Rep. Anna Eshoo announced in November 2023 she would not seek re-election and was retiring.

Eshoo, 81, has occupied California's 16th Congressional seat since being elected in 1992 as the first woman and Democrat to ever represent the area. She previously served for a decade on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Why was there a recount for District 16 primary election results?

In May, Low won a recount in the 16th Congressional district race, defeating Joe Simitian by five votes to set up a showdown with Liccardo in the November election.

Requests for a recount were submitted in April. At the time, Liccardo, Low and Simitian were expected to advance to the November elections.

Simitian and Low ended the primary with the unlikely tie, each garnering exactly 30,249 votes.

What were the Congressional District 16 election results from the California primary?

What areas are within California's 16th Congressional District?

The state's 16th Congressional District serves parts of Silicon Valley in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Here's a breakdown of the communities within the district: