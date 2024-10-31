Authorities bust 7 suspects linked to 22 San Jose sideshows

Seven suspects responsible for promoting and hosting 22 large-scale illegal sideshows in San Jose have been arrested and indicted, authorities in the South Bay said Thursday.

In September, the Grand Jury indicted all seven suspects on felony conspiracy to promote sideshows, authorities said. Their identities were not immediately released.

The San Jose Police Department also impounded many of the associated vehicles.

The suspects come from across the Bay Area and beyond, residing in San Jose, Sunnyvale, Salinas and Oakland, authorities said.

Leaders from the city of San Jose, including Mayor Matt Mahan and police Chief Paul Joseph, and from Santa Clara County are scheduled to provide an update Thursday afternoon.