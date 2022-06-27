California's Great America to Close in 10 Years

California’s Great America in Santa Clara now has an expiration date.

The park operator Cedar Fair announced Monday it sold the land and ultimately will close the park.

The company sold the land for about $310 million, saying they're capitalizing on a great opportunity.

They also said they've signed a deal with the buyer to continue to run the park for the next decade before finally closing it down at the end of their current lease.

In a statement, they said the park should continue to look and feel the same to visitors -- at least in the short term.

“It’s kind of a bummer you know, because we got kids here that enjoy this kind of thing, so shutting it down is not really good unless you open another park better or bigger somewhere else,” said Jaime Gonzalez of Hayward.

The CEO of Cedar Fair said they tried to keep Bay Area ties in this sale, saying, “We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Prologis too and they said they don't yet have a specific plan for the land.

They'll have several years, and so will park fans, to figure it out.