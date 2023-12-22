Campbell

Campbell police department's package decoy program appears to be scaring off porch pirates

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s that time of year when delivery truck drivers are working late into the night, getting last-minute holiday packages to your doorstep. But it’s also the time of year when thieves are following those truck drivers in hopes of tracking and then stealing your packages.

The Campbell Police Department is trying to change that and catch package thieves in the act, and it appears to be working.

Even though they do see a few cases here and there, Campbell police say the thieves are mostly avoiding their city these days thanks to the department's package decoy program.

"We came up with a plan to put a small GPS device on packages," Campbell police Capt. Ian White said. "At the time we'd seen an uptick on package thefts."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The idea netted them a few criminals who detectives were able to track down.

Police wouldn't say how many GPS devices are out in the public or where they are placed.

holiday shopping Dec 21

Were your package deliveries stolen? What to know about porch piracy and what you can do about it

Holidays Dec 4

2023 holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, USPS and UPS

Now, as word gets out, police say the message is simple.

"Don’t come to Campbell and take our packages," White said. "It might be one of ours."

Campbell police say everything helps when it comes to protecting yourself from package thieves, including having packages delivered to an Amazon or postal drop box or to a neighbor's house if you're not going to be home.

This article tagged under:

Campbellcampbell police department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us