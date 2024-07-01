Truck carrying propane tanks catches fire, blocks lanes on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill

A truck carrying propane tanks caught on fire on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. near the Cochrane Road exit on the southbound side of the highway.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but remained at the scene "mitigating further hazards," Cal Fire said on X.

In an update at 3:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes had reopened.

