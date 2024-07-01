Morgan Hill

Truck carrying propane tanks catches fire, blocks lanes on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A truck carrying propane tanks caught on fire on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. near the Cochrane Road exit on the southbound side of the highway.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but remained at the scene "mitigating further hazards," Cal Fire said on X.

In an update at 3:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes had reopened.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hill
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us