Car Wash Turns Into Tunnel of Terror in San Jose

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many businesses are getting creative to capitalize on the Halloween spirit during the pandemic, including a car wash in San Jose that’s been transformed for a good cause.

With virtually every haunted house closed this year, the Extreme Express Car Wash on West San Carlos in San Jose is turning into the Tunnel of Terror. 

“It’s actually nice, because of the pandemic we can actually be out here doing something with the kids,” said Mayra Villalobos of San Jose.  

She went through the wash twice with her kids Wednesday, a socially distant, touch-free way to be scared complete with professional creepy characters and slow dripping red soap.

“A lot of people come in not knowing anything, and then they come back in an hour with a car full of buddies, friends, and kids, because they’re like we’ve got to show this,” said car wash owner Robert Gallaher.

It’s the third year they’ve put on a show, but this year, it’s one of the few ways to enjoy Halloween out and about. 

“We upped our game a little bit for this, knowing this could be popular,” said Gallaher.

The Tunnel of Terror goes through Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m. 

It’s $20 and $5 dollars of every wash goes to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital.

