Antioch Library to close through June

The Antioch Library will close Tuesday to have its roof replaced.

The work is scheduled to take six weeks, with the library reopening planned for June 11.

The last day to place new holds for pickup at the library was last Sunday.

The book drop will be locked and holds won't be available for pickup during the closure. Library materials not picked up by the end of the day on Saturday will remain on the hold shelf and be available for pickup when the library reopens.

The hold period will be extended an extra week to June 18.

During the closure, people can place new holds online and pick them up at the Prewett Library in the Antioch Community Center, the Pittsburg Library, or any other Contra Costa County Library branch.

California State Library's Building Forward grant program and Measure X funds will pay for the new roof.

In February 2022, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors committed $4 million in Measure X funds to address deferred maintenance in county libraries, including the roof project. The HVAC system at the Antioch Library was replaced in 2023 and future projects include upgrades to the electrical and lighting systems.

For account questions during the closure, call 800-984-4636.