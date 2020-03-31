Cardenas Worker in San Jose Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cardenas Markets announced Tuesday an employee at one of their San Jose stores tested positive for COVID-19.
"We have immediately mobilized to support the Team Member who is now in quarantine," Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado said. "And we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and well being of our team and community."
The employee worked at the store located at 1070 S. White Road.
Local
In order to continue to serve the community and aligning with educational and precautionary measures, the store will be closed, deep cleaned by professionals and restocked.
In addition, all other employees who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive have been sent home for 14 days.
Cardenas Markets said in a statement that they made other operational changes such as the following:
- Adjust hours in order to give team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize stores and rest for the next day.
- Reserve the first hour of the day for seniors, their caretakers and first responders.
- Temporarily closed all self-serve areas including hot bars, salad bars and salsa bars.
- Install a clear plexiglass at all checkout lanes to provide a barrier between customers and employees.
- Place markers on the floor to indicate where customers should stand while in line to check out.
- Implement crowd control
- Provide team members with hand gloves.