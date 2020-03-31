Cardenas Worker in San Jose Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cardenas Markets announced Tuesday an employee at one of their San Jose stores tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have immediately mobilized to support the Team Member who is now in quarantine," Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado said. "And we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and well being of our team and community."

The employee worked at the store located at 1070 S. White Road.

In order to continue to serve the community and aligning with educational and precautionary measures, the store will be closed, deep cleaned by professionals and restocked.

In addition, all other employees who were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive have been sent home for 14 days.

Cardenas Markets said in a statement that they made other operational changes such as the following: