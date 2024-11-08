San Jose police release video, ask for help finding hit-and-run suspect

San Jose police on Friday released surveillance video and asked for the public's help finding the suspect in a hit and run that severely injured a pedestrian on Oct. 18.

At about 6:50 p.m. that day, officers responded to the intersection of North 11th and East Julian streets on a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, police said. The victim was crossing 11th inside a crosswalk when a small black SUV turned left from eastbound Julian and ran over the victim.

The suspect vehicle, described as possibly a 2013-2019 Ford Escape or similar type SUV, fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries and later stabilized, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the collision and are asking the public for help with any information. The driver is still at-large.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or the vehicle should contact Detective Malvido of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit via email at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-4654.

Tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org and could result in a cash reward.