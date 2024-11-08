Decision 2024

Overwhelming support continues for Oakland Mayor, Alameda County DA recall

By Velena Jones

Current election results show there is overwhelming support for the recall of both Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Despite the early results, the Registrar of Voters said that there is still an estimated half a million ballots that have to be counted.

Both Price and Thao said they are waiting for the final results before commenting, and both have expressed optimism that they'll ultimately defeat the recall efforts.

Recall supporters, however, aren't waiting.

In Oakland, recall organizers have called for the city council and city attorney to take action and prevent Thao from making further decisions for the city.

The Registrar of Voters said it expects all ballots to be counted in a matter of weeks.

If Thao and Price are recalled, they will not be formally removed until December, when the results are certified.

Velena Jones has the full report in the video above.

