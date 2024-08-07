CHP K-9 seizes $82,000 in meth after traffic stop near Gilroy

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Santa Clara County after K-9 officers found methamphetamine in his vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
CHP officers conducted a traffic stop east of Casa de Fruta, near Gilroy, at about 3:35 p.m. Friday along Highway 152.
An officer determined that the driver, identified as Jorge Luis Lucatero Ramos, was unlicensed. But the officer's K-9 partner "Rudi" alerted him to the possible presence of a narcotic inside the vehicle.
A subsequent search yielded about 70 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of about $82,000, the CHP said.
Ramos, a resident of Los Banos, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting methamphetamine for sale, the CHP said.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.