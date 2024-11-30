San Jose

Christmas in the Park officially opens in Downtown San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An annual tradition was on full display in Downtown San Jose Friday where hundreds gathered for the lighting of a 65-foot Christmas tree at Christmas in the Park.

It's a tradition that's been carried on for more than 44 years. For many, stopping at the park is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

As guests stroll through the park, they'll see a winter wonderland of displays that include dozens of trees decorated by San Jose schools, community groups and businesses.

Many are decked out with sparkling lights, homemade ornaments, and popcorn garland.

There are also musical and animated displays, including a train.

Christmas in the Park is free and open through New Year's Day until 10 p.m.

On Fridays, it stays open until 11 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us