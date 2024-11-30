Christmas in the Park officially opens in Downtown San Jose

An annual tradition was on full display in Downtown San Jose Friday where hundreds gathered for the lighting of a 65-foot Christmas tree at Christmas in the Park.

It's a tradition that's been carried on for more than 44 years. For many, stopping at the park is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

As guests stroll through the park, they'll see a winter wonderland of displays that include dozens of trees decorated by San Jose schools, community groups and businesses.

Many are decked out with sparkling lights, homemade ornaments, and popcorn garland.

There are also musical and animated displays, including a train.

Christmas in the Park is free and open through New Year's Day until 10 p.m.

On Fridays, it stays open until 11 p.m.