Computer History Museum in Mountain View celebrates Apple's Mac turning 40

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The computer that Steve Jobs said was "insanely great" is turning 40 years old.

On Jan. 24, 1984, Apple announced its new Macintosh computer in a “1984” George Orwell themed Super Bowl commercial that aired only once.

The Computer History Museum in Mountain View is honoring the technological achievement with a special exhibit and event.

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell talks with Bill Atkinson, one of the engineers who developed the Mac computer.

