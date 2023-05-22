3 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale: CHP

Both directions of Highway 101 in Sunnyvale are closed early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is shut down between Fair Oaks Avenue and Lawrence Expressway.

It's not clear when lanes will reopen.

"Morning commute will be absolutely impacted," CHP Sgt. Gil Ontiveros said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.