Sunnyvale

3 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Both directions of Highway 101 in Sunnyvale are closed early Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is shut down between Fair Oaks Avenue and Lawrence Expressway.

It's not clear when lanes will reopen.

"Morning commute will be absolutely impacted," CHP Sgt. Gil Ontiveros said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

