2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 85 in San Jose

Two people were killed Monday in a head-on crash on Highway 85 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 3:40 p.m. near the Highway 87 interchange, the CHP said.

A pickup truck was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it struck a Tesla, according to the CHP.

The driver and a passenger in the Tesla were killed, the CHP said. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

All northbound lanes of Highway 85 have been shut down. It's unclear when they will reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change when more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.