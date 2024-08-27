2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 85 in San Jose

Two people were killed Monday in a head-on crash on Highway 85 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at about 3:40 p.m. near the Highway 87 interchange, the CHP said.
A pickup truck was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it struck a Tesla, according to the CHP.
The driver and a passenger in the Tesla were killed, the CHP said. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.
All northbound lanes of Highway 85 have been shut down. It's unclear when they will reopen.
This is a developing story. Details may change when more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
