San Jose

San Jose State student found dead in dorm room

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose State University student died in her dorm room over the weekend, according to officials.

The SJSU Police Department said the female student was found dead at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday inside her room at Spartan Village on the Paseo, the university's new off-campus student housing development.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

No foul play is suspected, police said.

The student's cause of death wasn't immediately known, the university said, adding that the case is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We are in contact with the resident’s family and roommates," the university said in a statement. "We grieve for the student, their family, friends and members of the Spartan family who are affected. We will provide all of the support that their family and our students require to help move through this tragic time."

Spartan Village is the recently converted tower of the former Fairmont hotel, which Hilton sold to the university last year. Students moved in last week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us