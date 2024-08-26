San Jose State student found dead in dorm room

A San Jose State University student died in her dorm room over the weekend, according to officials.

The SJSU Police Department said the female student was found dead at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday inside her room at Spartan Village on the Paseo, the university's new off-campus student housing development.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

The student's cause of death wasn't immediately known, the university said, adding that the case is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We are in contact with the resident’s family and roommates," the university said in a statement. "We grieve for the student, their family, friends and members of the Spartan family who are affected. We will provide all of the support that their family and our students require to help move through this tragic time."

Spartan Village is the recently converted tower of the former Fairmont hotel, which Hilton sold to the university last year. Students moved in last week.