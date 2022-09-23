Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection

Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection.

The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.

Those students were greeted by deputies, who also made sure the teens themselves were following all pedestrian rules and not trying to go around the light-rail crossing arms.

Pedestrians at the intersection must contend with both the busy Southwest Expressway traffic and the light-rail tracks. Drivers also at times will try to get around the rail arms, stop in the middle of the crosswalk or fail to give pedestrians the right of way.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Valley Transportation Authority officials and deputies say Friday's exercise was mostly about visibility.

"Our role today is mainly education and awareness," sheriff's Capt. Cardoza said. "We want to give attention to some of the dangers. But most importantly it's about education and awareness today."

Deputies also boarded light-rail trains with bomb-sniffing dogs and checked for passengers who failed to pay fares.