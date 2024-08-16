San Jose

Downtown San Jose businesses adapt to new SJSU housing

By Jocelyn Moran | NBC Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Downtown San Jose has been dealing with high rates of office vacancies, impacting local businesses with the lack of foot traffic. But a new San Jose State University student living arrangement might change all of that.

The former Signia by Hilton has been converted into the Spartan Living Village on the Paseo

The new student housing will be home for 700 SJSU students in the heart of downtown. And as businesses owners expect consistent foot traffic, they hope their establishments will thrive.

Jocelyn Moran has more on what business owners and Mayor Matt Mahan are expecting as students move-in Friday.

