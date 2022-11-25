‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit

The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay.

"Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose.

The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

Kris Sanchez has more.