A car caught fire on the Bay Bridge late Tuesday morning, sending a plume of black smoke into the air.

The car was seen burning in the far left lane of westbound Interstate 80, west of Treasure Island.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.

The car fire and emergency response temporarily blocked multiple lanes of westbound I-80.

