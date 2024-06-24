Solo vehicle crash leaves man dead in San Jose

A solo vehicle crash left one man dead in San Jose Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at around 8:25 a.m.

Police got word about an overturned car on the side of the road and when emergency crews got there, they discovered a man dead at the scene, the San Jose Police Department said.

Santa Teresa Boulevard was closed from Bailey to Laguna avenues for hours but reopened at around 2 p.m.

This is the city's 21st traffic fatality of the year.

Units are currently in the area of Santa Teresa Blvd and Bailey Ave for report of a solo vehicle, fatal traffic collision. A caller reported seeing a vehicle overturned on the side of the road. Medical personnel was summoned to the scene, but the adult male driver was pronounced… pic.twitter.com/vQpU7N4F94 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 24, 2024