San Jose

Solo vehicle crash leaves man dead in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose Police Department vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A solo vehicle crash left one man dead in San Jose Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at around 8:25 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police got word about an overturned car on the side of the road and when emergency crews got there, they discovered a man dead at the scene, the San Jose Police Department said.

Santa Teresa Boulevard was closed from Bailey to Laguna avenues for hours but reopened at around 2 p.m.

This is the city's 21st traffic fatality of the year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us