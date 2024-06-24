Solo vehicle crash leaves man dead in San Jose

A solo vehicle crash left one man dead in San Jose Monday morning.
The incident was reported in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at around 8:25 a.m.
Police got word about an overturned car on the side of the road and when emergency crews got there, they discovered a man dead at the scene, the San Jose Police Department said.
Santa Teresa Boulevard was closed from Bailey to Laguna avenues for hours but reopened at around 2 p.m.
This is the city's 21st traffic fatality of the year.
