Flashlight Tours on Friday the 13th at SJ Winchester Mystery House

For one night Friday, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose will hold flashlight tours of the historic mansion.

Friday is the 13th, and for Sarah Winchester, the home's previous owner, the number 13 was an obsession, some say. The home has 13 bathrooms, 13 fireplaces and 13 steps in a flight of stairs.

At 1 p.m., the 13th hour, the mansion's historic bell will be rung 13 times in Sarah's honor.

Flashlight tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until midnight at the home at 525 S. Winchester Blvd.

Tours include guided walks with stories of the home's haunted past.