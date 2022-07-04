South Bay Fire Agencies' Fourth of July Plea: Leave Fireworks to the Professionals

While many Bay Area residents are hoping to relax a little longer this holiday weekend, firefighters are bracing for a busy night.

Around the Bay Area there have already been at least six reports of fires started by fireworks - including four just Sunday in Contra Costa County.

In Santa Clara County, all the fire agencies have teamed up to promote events in the county where professional fireworks displays are taking place, such as the show Monday night planned for Discovery Meadow in San Jose, in hopes of discouraging people from lighting sparks at home.

"For the average person to use fireworks at this point in the history of the Bay Area is unequivocally a bad idea," said Captain Justin Stockman with the Santa Clara County Fire Department. On this holiday, Stockman has been positioned with several colleagues in the hills above Palo Alto to keep watch in case a fire breaks out in the grass and brush there.

Stockman explained that the extremely dry conditions the Bay Area is experiencing currently mean that plants that ordinarily wouldn't burn will now burn extremely quickly.

"We really need the public’s help preventing every single new [fire] that we can," he said, noting that even a sparkler can start a fire if not handled properly.

The city of Gilroy is the only city in Santa Clara County where fireworks are legal. Everywhere else in the county, there is a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks, including those called "safe and sane" fireworks.

The only fireworks sold in Gilroy are the so-called "safe and sane" variety, and there are clear rules on who can buy them. In order to buy fireworks in Gilroy, you need to show an ID to prove you live in the city. People operating firework stands in Gilroy on Monday said there has been more enforcement of the local residency requirement in the past couple of years.

"So we verify that they’re actually a Gilroy resident and we give them the rules," said Jennifer Welch who was operating a firework stand in Gilroy on Monday. Welch is a Gilroy resident and was raising money through the firework sales to buy new technology for kids at Pacific Point Christian Schools where she works in IT. She said this is her tenth year selling fireworks for the schools.

"It’s a very important fundraiser for us," Welch said.

Another group in Gilroy said they were using the proceeds from their fireworks stand to fundraise for new uniforms and gear for the Gilroy High School Football team.

"I know the world is not great and the economy’s not great, but we can have happiness in increments, and this is one of them," said Pablo Torres who lives in Gilroy and stopped by to buy fireworks on Monday.

Santa Clara County Fire Department says it understands the desire to celebrate the holiday, but given the current fire risk, they are urging people not to use any fireworks.

"I guess at this point I am basically pleading with people, please do not do it, please leave fireworks to the professionals," said Stockman with SCCFD.

"If you can’t do it for your community, if you can’t do it for your own financial future, I guess I am just asking, can you do it for me, can you do it for me Justin the firefighter who works down the street for you and comes every time you call 911," he continued.

Stockman noted that even if fireworks are legal in some parts of the Bay Area, you can still be held liable for any damage they cause.

If you do see illegal fireworks, many cities, including San Jose, have set up hotlines to report them. The city of San Jose has set up a website where you can report fireworks. Check to see what your local fire and police departments prefer, many want you to send those reports of illegal fireworks to nonemergency phone numbers. Of course, if you see a firework that leads to a fire or a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.