Freeze warning in effect for Santa Clara Valley

A freeze warning was in effect Monday morning for Santa Clara Valley and its eastern hills, according to the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning took effect at 1 a.m. and reamins in effect until 9 a.m., the weather service said.

A freeze watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area for Monday night into Tuesday morning and each night thereafter until Thursday.

A freeze warning typically is issued when temperatures dip below freezing, the weather service says. Overnight lows in some parts of the valley were expected to dip into the upper 20s.

San Jose was expected to dip into the mid-30s, the weather service said.

During a freeze warning, cold conditions will be hazardous to sensitive populations such as unhoused individuals. The cold can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.