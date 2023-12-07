The story behind the giant reindeer in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

Have you seen them? Giant reindeer are lighting up San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The reindeer on Glen Eyrie Avenue have been putting smiles on faces for nearly 20 years now.

After John Montgomery laid eyes on a big reindeer at a friend's house in Los Gatos, he told his neighbor they should build four of them. The rest is history.

"I believe building the reindeer helped build the Christmas spirit," Montgomery said. "All of us neighbors are really good friends, and we built this. All of a sudden, they built snowflakes on that street, arches on that street, snowmen on that street. It just kind of exploded. As long as it creates joy for the Christmas season, it makes me happy."

Montgomery said the most special aspect about all of this is how he's gotten to know his neighbors over the years.

During the holiday season, there's usually a steady stream of people winding through the streets of Willow Glen taking a look at all of the outdoor decorations and lights.