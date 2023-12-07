San Jose

The story behind the giant reindeer in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Have you seen them? Giant reindeer are lighting up San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The reindeer on Glen Eyrie Avenue have been putting smiles on faces for nearly 20 years now.

After John Montgomery laid eyes on a big reindeer at a friend's house in Los Gatos, he told his neighbor they should build four of them. The rest is history.

"I believe building the reindeer helped build the Christmas spirit," Montgomery said. "All of us neighbors are really good friends, and we built this. All of a sudden, they built snowflakes on that street, arches on that street, snowmen on that street. It just kind of exploded. As long as it creates joy for the Christmas season, it makes me happy."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Montgomery said the most special aspect about all of this is how he's gotten to know his neighbors over the years.

During the holiday season, there's usually a steady stream of people winding through the streets of Willow Glen taking a look at all of the outdoor decorations and lights.

This article tagged under:

San JoseHolidays
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us