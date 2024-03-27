Illegal guns, drugs and $80K in cash seized as 6 arrested in San Jose assault

San Jose police along with other law enforcement agencies earlier this month arrested six men suspected of a gang-motivated assault on a man in October, resulting in the recovery of several illegal weapons, drugs and tens of thousands in cash, according to the police department.

The suspects arrested on March 20 were Southern California residents Francis Ocampo, 34; Anthony Nguyen, 31; Branden Un, 28; Bao Nguyen, 31; Tri Nguyen, 38; and San Jose resident Christian Sung, 31.

The assault took place at about 11 p.m. Oct. 18, 2023, at a business in the 2300 block of Senter Road, police said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

San Jose PD Clockwise from top left: Francis Ocampo, Anthony Nguyen, Branden Un, Christian Sung, Tri Nguyen and Bao Nguyen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SJPD detectives from Gang Investigations Unit determined the assault to be gang-motivated and got arrest warrants and search warrants for the suspects' homes in San Jose, Garden Grove, Westminster and Santa Ana.

During the home searches, police said they seized the following: an assault rifle; 15 handguns, including one stolen, three privately made and 11 unregistered; a 3-D printer; firearm parts and ghost gun precursor parts; more than $80,000 in cash; 13.5 kilos of MDMA; 6 kilos of methamphetamine; 2 kilos of cocaine; and 2 kilos of heroin.

Sung was arrested by SJPD in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. The other five suspects were arrested by various agencies at their Southern California homes and booked into Orange County Jail, police said.

All six suspects face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Balala or Officer Kim of the San José Police Gang Investigations Unit via email: 4386@sanjoseca.gov/4718@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3835.