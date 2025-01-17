3 Hollister High School students killed in crash identified

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office has identified three Hollister teens killed in a collision near Gilroy on Tuesday.

Anzhel Villegas-Lemus and Victor Lujan, both 17, and Brandon Alarcon, 18, were all killed when the driver lost control of their vehicle and struck another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 7 p.m., the vehicle containing the teens was traveling west on Shore Road west of Lake Road when it crossed into opposing traffic and struck a vehicle going east on Shore Road, the CHP said. The driver and two rear passengers were killed in the collision.

The right front passenger of the victims' car and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle it hit were flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the CHP.

The teens were students at Hollister High School, which released a statement about their deaths on Wednesday.

"This loss is profoundly felt by all of us," wrote Principal Kevin Medeiros in the joint statement with San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum.

The school authorities said that another injured student involved in the crash remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.