Homicide investigation launched after man's body found in RV in San Jose

San Jose police have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in an RV last week, the department announced Thursday.

Officers initially responded Jan. 11 to the area of Kruse Drive and Montague Expressway to investigate a report of a possible death inside a recreational vehicle, police said.

Officers found a man's body at the scene but couldn't tell if foul play was involved due to the level of decomposition, police said.

Police collected evidence and turned the case over to the coroner's office.

On Wednesday, the county medical examiner informed police that they found signs of physical trauma on the victim and declared the manner of death to be homicide, according to police.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

This marks San Jose's third homicide of 2024, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Vallejo (#3810), Detective Sgt. Martinez (#4117) or Detective Harrington (#4365) via email at 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 4117@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.