Infant dies, 2 others injured after vehicle hits them in San Jose

An infant died late Tuesday night after a vehicle hit three pedestrians in San Jose, police said.

The collision occurred at about 11:40 p.m. at South King Road and Ocala Avenue in East San Jose, and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, police said.

A woman and a juvenile were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while police conduct their investigation, SJPD said early Wednesday.

The crash marks the city's 27th traffic fatality in 2023.