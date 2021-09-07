San Jose

Japanese National Who Worked in San Jose Found Dead in Grand Teton National Park

The park service said the man appeared to have been climbing alone

By Bay City News

A man found dead on a mountain climbing route in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming over the weekend has been identified as a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, according to the National Park Service.

Hitoshi Onoe, 42, was found Saturday by park rangers at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Teewinot Mountain.

The park service said Onoe appeared to have been climbing alone with the intent of going up the East Face route on the mountain, based on a marked map found with him.

The Japanese consulate has contacted Onoe's family in Japan to notify them of his death, according to the park service. No other details were immediately available about what caused his death.

